Candace Cameron Bure Shares Adorable #ThrowbackThursday to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

It all started here. He had me at first stride. Happy 21st anniversary my love ❤️🏒 #FrederictonNB #MontrealCanadiens #2ndDate #1994 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure celebrate 21 years of marriage on June 22, and the actress made sure to document the special day with an adorable post on Instagram.

Cameron Bure used the social media platform to share a throwback shot of herself and her husband posing together inside a hockey rink, with the 41-year-old looking like she’s barely aged a day since.

“It all started here. He had me at first stride. Happy 21st anniversary my love,” the Fuller House star captioned the adorable shot. She added in her hashtags that the snap was from the couple’s second date, which took place in 1994.

Cameron Bure and her husband tied the knot in 1996 and share three children, daughter Natasha and sons Maksim and Lev.

It’s clear that the pair is still totally in love, as evidenced by Cameron Bure’s recent Instagram post celebrating her husband’s birthday.

“Dude still has me after 21 years,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday baby.”

Dude still has me after 21 years- Happy Birthday baby. Photo cred: @natashabure @levvbure A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

