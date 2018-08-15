10 Broken Celebrity Engagements You Probably Forgot

In Hollywood, getting down on one knee barely ever ends in a Happily Ever After-like wedding.

In fact, fans may not remember a lot of their favorite celebrities were once months or even days away from tying the knot before they cold feet and put their plans on hold.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The WWE and reality TV worlds were shook when John Cena and Nikki Bella’s seemingly perfect relationship came to a crashing halt just days before they were set to get married in April, only for them to get back together and break up once more — maybe for good this time — a few months later.

Matters of the heart can be fickle for sure, taking a look at some other top Hollywood couples who never made it down the aisle.

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick

Engaged for more than year, the singer and the former CAA agent split in January 2012.

“I’ll always adore him and we will remain great friends,” Spears told Us Weekly in a statement.

“As this chapter ends for us a new one begins,” Trawick added. “I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever.”

Kat Von D and Jesse James

Breaking the news via Twitter, the L.A. Ink tattoo artist let the world know she and her fiancé called it quits.

“I am no longer with Jesse, and out of respect for him, his family and myself, that’s all the info I’d like to share. Thanks for respecting that.”

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi

After a televised romance and a six-month engagement, the two Bachelor alums split, with Girardi selling the story to a tabloid.

The couple had been in trouble for a while, fighting over everything from his lack of intimacy to her spoiled dog.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Who doesn’t remember “Bennifer”? The epic Hollywood couple’s romance was a whirlwind for lovers of celebrity gossip.

Affleck made headlines when he visited a strip club, which reportedly made Lopez unhappy, and three days before they were set to tie the knot, the event was canceled.

Karina Smirnoff and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

After getting engaged New Year’s Eve 2008, the Dancing With the Stars celebs called it quits in September.

He said on Twitter, “What was meant to be a ‘life long book’, turned into a ‘chapter’…….and now that ‘chapter’ is finished.”

Melissa Rycroft and Jason Mesnick

The first Bachelor change-up almost more traumatizing than what happened to Becca Kufrin.

The Bachelor gave the former Dallas Cowboy the final rose, and proposed, only to break things off six weeks later in a taped special. He decided to instead try to start a relationship with rejected finalist Molly Malaney.

Jason Wähler and Katja Decker Sadowski

Wahler announced the split on Feb. 26.

“I have decided to end my engagement, and it’s an amicable split,” the former Hills star told Us. Wahler, who has also dated Lauren Conrad, says they’re still good friends: “We agreed we are both just too young to be considering getting married right now.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ross McCall

The Ghost Whisperer veteran pulled the plug on her wedding to the Scottish actor — even after she’d bought a wedding dress, and set a date and location for her Spring 2009 destination wedding.

“We are working it out,” McCall said of their drama-filled engagement. “We are both still wearing our rings.”

She later married Brian Hallisay in 2013.

Nicolette Sheridan and Michael Bolton

The couple ended their engagement after two years back in August 2008.

The couple, who dated for five years beginning in 1992, had rekindled their romance after Sheridan’s split from fiance, Nicklas Soderblom in 2005.

“For me there’s only been one person, and that’s Michael,” she said at the time.

Kanye West and Alexis Phifer

A source close to the couple — who ended things in April 2008 after six-years together — told Us Weekly that Kanye “just couldn’t keep it going — they are still friends and have broken up and gotten back together before, so it could work out.”

West proposed to Phifer in 2006 while they vacationed in Italy and had said he wanted to honor his late mother’s wishes to make their relationship official.

He’d later marry the love of his life Kim Kardashian West.