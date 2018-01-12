Britney Spears Flashes Diamond Ring in Hawaii, Sparks Engagement Rumors

Britney Spears has been vacationing in Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted a diamond ring on the pop princess’ ring finger, leading to engagement speculation between the couple.

Spears hit the beach on Wednesday rocking a yellow bikini, straw hat, sunglasses and a ring on her finger, sparking rumors that the 36-year-old star is engaged to Asghari, 23. Photos of Spears’ possible rock can be seen here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears and Asghari met after Asghari was cast in the singer’s music video for her song “Slumber Party.” They began dating a few months later in late 2016 and have been inseparable ever since.

The pop star has previously been married twice — to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 before the marriage was annulled, and to Kevin Federline from 2004-2007. Federline and Spears share sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

Spears’ sons joined their mom on the tropical trip, with the singer sharing several snaps on Instagram of the group’s fun in the sun.

“So much fun at this beautiful place,” she captioned a snap of the trio basking in a pool of clear blue water.

While Asghari doesn’t seem to be in Hawaii with Spears, the pair recently shared their love on Instagram to ring in the new year on Jan. 1.

In a short video clip in which the duo uses a voice-altering filter, Asghari asks Spear if she is excited about her “last couple of shows” and “2018,” to which she replies, “Yes” before telling him she loves him while giving him a kiss.

2018 shenanigans with @samasghari 🤷‍♀️👒🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:53am PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @samasghari