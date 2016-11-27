Britney Spears Spotted out With Music Video Co-Star Sam Asghari

Looks like Britney Spears might not be single anymore. The 34-year-old pop star was recently spotted out with her “Slumber Party” co-star, fitness model Sam Asghari. The two shared a cute snap while out and about.

Spears and Asghari worked together on Spears recent “Slumber Party” music video. Asghari played Spear’s tuxedo-clad love interest in the video. It looks like he might just be her love interest in real life too, according to Us Weekly.

Asghari posted a photo of the two sitting really close together at, what seems like, a restaurant. Asghari’s arm seems to be wrapped behind Spears as she leans in for the photo. The two were wearing matching black t-shirts, and Spears livened up the photo by sticking out her tongue. The post was captioned with sushi emoji.

One commenter later posted on the photo, “You totally are banging! Lol,” and the photo was taken sown shortly after. However, screen shots of the photo have made their way around social media. Asghari has admitted that he was a very shy person growing up, so perhaps he was a bit embarrassed about the attention the photo was getting.

Despite the rumors of her budding relationship with Asghari, Spears did recently mention in an interview that she wasn’t interested in dating right now. She believes that “a lot of men are about games,” and she isn’t into playing those games.

“Actually, I’m not looking for men right now, I’m really happy with myself,” she commented.