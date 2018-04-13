Britney Spears Shows off Her Dance Skills With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears shared a new video on Friday, showing off her dance skills in a clip with boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“Some days you just got to dance,” Spears wrote, tagging Asghari. He posted the same video on his own Instagram account, adding “See what she makes me do.”

Spears posted the video just hours after her appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards Thursday night. She was there to receive the Vanguard Award for her support of the LGBTQ+ community. She didn’t perform, but her acceptance speech was a highlight for the night.

“Wow. This is so incredibly amazing,” Spears said, reports PEOPLE. “I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s normal. And to be different is always seen as unusual or seen as strange. But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing.”

Spears said events like those show that we are not alone in this world.

“We can all join hands together here and know that we are all beautiful. And we can lift each other up and show our gifts without hesitation,” the “Toxic” singer said. “Being a mother has shown what it means to love unconditional. And you all in this room throughout my career have shown me what it means to be loved unconditionally. It’s such an honor to be here. Thank you so much GLAAD and thank you to the LGBTQ community and all my friends and fans. I love you very much. Thank you.”

Spears was introduced by fellow singer Ricky Martin, who had nothing but praise for the singer’s activism.

“Our ally, Britney Spears, she fights for acceptance in her own way,” Martin said. “Britney is a multi-platinum Grammy award-winning pop icon. She could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following that says nothing and does nothing, but instead she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe and intolerance is unacceptable…. Britney made a significant difference in accelerating acceptance with LGBTQ people, and tonight I am honored to present it to an artist, a fighter, and a friend.”

Spears attended the event with Asghari and wore a barely-there dress to the event, that earned a mixed reaction from fans.

This was an exciting week for the Spears family, as her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, welcomed her second child, Ivey Joan Watson, on Wednesday.

“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to [Jamie Lynn Spears] and the whole family — I love you all so much,” Spears wrote on Thursday to congratulate her sister.

Spears and Asghari started dating in late 2016 after meeting on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video. Spears sparked rumors of an engagement after she was seen with a big ring in Hawaii, but that was not the case. She has two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Britney Spears