Britney Spears Finally Opens Up About Relationship With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been rumored to be dating her “Slumber Party” costar Sam Asghari for weeks now, and the singer finally confirmed the speculation while calling in to AMP 103.7 Friday.

The two first met on the set of Spears’ steamy music video for her latest single, “Slumber Party,” where the pop star revealed they were “forced” to speak.

“We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there,” Spears said of their time on set. “We were forced to talk to each other.”

Once they did chat, they realized that they actually had a lot in common.

“He doesn’t really know me as a person, and I have no idea who the hell he is, and we were just talking,” Spears said, sharing that she and Asghari discussed their common interests, including sushi.

“It was not even like a serious thing,” she added.

The mom of two revealed that while nothing happened initially, she kept Asghari’s number and came across his digits a few months later.

“I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag,” she shared. “I was like ‘He was really cute. This guy was really cute!’ so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person.”

