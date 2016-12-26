Britney Spears Cozies up to Rumored Boyfriend Sam Asghari

(Photo: Snapchat)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting cozy for Christmas!

The pop star and her rumored costar-turned-boyfriend were spotted on Asghari’s social media Sunday cuddling up as they sat in bed together, E! News reports. Asghari shared a brief clip of the pair accessorized with Snapchat’s reindeer filter, which also altered their voices.

The duo wished fans a very merry Christmas, although Asghari later deleted the moment. Asghari had previously shared a still from Spears’ music video for her song “Slumber Party” to social media, posting a snap of the pair interacting in the steamy clip.

A source said that while the couple is not currently serious, things could change eventually.

“They went on a few dates,” the source shared. “It’s not as big as people think it is, but you never know. Who knows what will happen in the New Year?”

