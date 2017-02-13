Breaking: Derek Jeter Is Going to be a Dad! Wife Hannah Jeter Is Expecting Their First Child

(Photo: Twitter / @SINow)

Warning: Lil’ Slugger-ette on the way! Derek Jeter and wife Hannah are expecting their first child, the 26-year-old model announced Monday, E! News reports.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model made the announcement on The Player’s Tribune, saying, “Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” the model announced. “He already has a name in mind—he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

She and the retired New York Yankees superstar married in July of 2016. Now they are tackling another crazy adventure in parenthood, but Jeter is ready. He’s been looking forward to becoming a dad ever since retiring from the MLB.

“I look forward to having a family. I just don’t think personally I would have been able to juggle family and my career at the same time…I have the utmost respect for these guys that are able to do it—you know, missing their kids’ birthdays and not being able to see them play tee ball or summer ball and missing a lot of time,” a then-single Jeter told Brian Williams days before he played his final game on the team.

“So, it’s another reason why I feel as though now’s the time. I mean, I want to have a family. Who knows when it’s gonna be? But I look forward to it.”

