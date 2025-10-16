‘Breaking Bad’ Favorite Announces Engagement

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez.

The 33-year-old actor, best known for his role as Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on the Emmy Award-winning drama, popped the question Friday, on Suarez’s 30th birthday.

“I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” Mitte told PEOPLE of his engagement. “Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next.”

Kennedy Suarez and RJ Mitte attend the “Animals In War” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Mitte’s proposal came as the two attended the 56th annual Dia del Sol 2025 benefit event titled “Ethereal Elegance, A Shimmering Celebration” in Carlsbad, Calif. The gala benefited United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of San Diego, an organization close to Mitte’s heart, as the actor has cerebral palsy himself.

The day after getting engaged, the couple attended the Disability Rights Legal Center’s 50th Anniversary FDR Gala in Los Angeles.

That same day, Mitte shared a birthday post celebrating his fiancée on Instagram, sharing moments from throughout their life together. “Happy birthday to my everything,” he began. “you are so amazing I can’t believe all the things we do together.” He concluded, “you make me better and want to be better!!!”

Mitte has become a prominent disability advocate after breaking into the spotlight on Breaking Bad.

“Breaking Bad put me on the map. You’re only talking to me today because of it,” he told The Independent in 2021. “None of my projects would exist without that show and the opportunity it gave me. It really opened a lot of doors for me. I wouldn’t have the media profile and the following that I have today without Walter White Jr. I would just be some kid who lives in Texas.”

He continued of his advocacy work, “My overall goal is to show people how normal disability is. Who’s to say what normal is? Who’s to say what your worth is? Disability isn’t some one in a billion condition – 15 [%] of the world’s population has a disability. We don’t need to live in a world where we have these stigmas. Just because you are different, it should not mean you are ostracized from your community. Through the media, we can change that mentality.”

He continued of his own work in media, “I don’t see myself as a role model. I’m just trying to live my life as best I can. I’m just trying to keep the lights on!”