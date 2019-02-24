Brad Pitt Reportedly Wishes He Handled Jennifer Aniston Divorce in ‘More Thoughtful Manner’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split 14 years ago, but the way the divorce played out still weighs heavily on Pitt’s mind. The actor reportedly wishes he handled the situation differently.

On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly that the Ocean’s 11 star “doesn’t like to dwell on the past,” but he “of course wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner.”

“He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it,” the source added.

Pitt, 55, and Aniston, 50, were married for five years, from 2000 to 2005.

The former couple reunited at Aniston’s star-studded 50th birthday party at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on Feb. 9. George Clooney, Katy Perry, Sandra Bullock and many others were there to help the former Friends star mark the occasion.

Pitt’s appearance came as a surprise to those in attendance. The insider said Pitt gave Aniston “a card and a hug” when he arrived.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Pitt wanted to show his support for Aniston, since the two have “been friendly” since the split. The source said he was there for only a short time, leaving after he spoke to some of his other friends there.

“Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single,” the source told ET. “They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times.”

The source continued, “They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them… They both realize that anytime they cross paths people talk about a reunion. He came on his own and quietly entered the party. They had heavy security, kept a ban on social media, and hoped for the best.”

One source told PEOPLE they are not very close, but remain friendly.

“They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” PEOPLE‘s source said.

Since their split, Aniston and Pitt have both moved on to other marriages that ended in divorce. Pitt started dating Angelina Jolie after the break-up with Aniston and they were together for 11 years. They married in 2014 and split in 2016. Jolie and Pitt are still working on a custody arrangement for their six children.

Aniston married The Leftovers actor Justin Theroux in 2015, and they separated in 2017.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” Theroux wrote on Instagram after Aniston’s birthday. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind …and fiercely funny.”

Pitt’s next movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, opens on July 26. Aniston was recently seen in Dumplin’, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images