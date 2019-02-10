Brad Pitt Spotted at Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday Party

Jennifer Aniston held a star-studded 50th birthday party over the weekend, and her ex, Brad Pitt was reportedly in attendance.

Aniston threw a massive party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night. According to a report by PEOPLE, Pitt showed up at his ex-wife’s bash, celebrating her 50th birthday, which is on Monday.

Pitt was photographed at the party, keeping a low profile with his long hair slicked back and hidden under a baseball cap. He did not appear in any of the more official photos that stars posted the following day, although other exes in his and Aniston’s entangled Hollywood love lives did.

Pitt’s other ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, attended the party, posing for a few photos with the birthday girl and Kate Hudson.

“Love these ladies,” Hudson wrote. “Celebrated this beauty last night. Happy BDay JA! We all love you sooo!”

“Happy birthday (last night and tomorrow) to #jenniferaniston our ray of sunshine, example of perpetual goodness,” added Paltrow in a similar post. “We love you so much and you make 50 LOOK [fire emoji].”

Meanwhile, Aniston’s other ex, John Mayer, was in attendance, as was his ex, Katy Perry. Perry brought her current boyfriend, Orlando Bloom.

Aniston reunited with her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox for the party, who played Phoebe and Monica, respectively. Cox’s ex-husband, David Arquette, was there as well.

Pitt and Aniston were together way back in the heyday of Friends, when Pitt even co-starred on the show. The two split up in 2005, and have had plenty of other ups and downs since then that are more relevant than their marriage. Pitt broke off his marriage to Angelina Jolie in September of 2016, while Aniston just announced her split from Justin Theroux in February of last year.

Still, for fans it was nice to see that the two A-listers can get along. A source told PEOPLE that they are not especially close, but they are friendly, and they had “been over each other for longer than they were ever together.”

“They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” the insider added.

Just last month, Aniston gave an interview with ELLE where she said that she feels her marriages have been “successful,” even if they did not last for life.

“I don’t feel a void. I really don’t,” she said. “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”