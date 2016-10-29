Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Sell New Orleans Mansion

(Photo: Twitter / @accesshollywood)

Now that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer together, it only makes sense that their join properties start getting sold off. The first one to go is their beautiful three-story mansion in New Orleans, according to Us Weekly.

Back in 2007 the couple purchased the home shortly after Hurricane Katrina destroyed much of New Orleans, and the couple was able to buy it for a mere $3.5 million dollars. Right after the family started to live in the home, Pitt established the Make It Right Foundation to help develop new housing in the devastated Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood.

“It sold for a very fair price,” said the couple’s listing agent. “It’s a good deal for both parties. They’re happy with the outcome.”

The 1830’s-era home, which includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, is only one of the many properties the couple owns around the world. Others that may come up on the market soon include their home in Los Angeles, Malibu and Long Island.

The couple also owns a Château in Correns, France. This home also has an award- winning vineyard attached to it that will soon be going through a rebranding. Starting with taking the names “Pitt-Jolie” off the bottles.

“The home has been valued and is going on the market any day not,” said an insider.

So, if you’re looking for a beautiful and expensive home in France, but missed out on the former home of Johnny Depp, then you just might be in luck.