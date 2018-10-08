Bode and Morgan Miller Welcome Son 4 Months After Daughter’s Tragic Drowning

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck Miller have welcomed their son just four months after the death of their of their 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier.

The Millers, who announced that they were expecting their fourth child together in April, welcomed the baby boy on Friday, Oct. 5 at 1:34 p.m., exactly one-month head of what would have been Emeline’s second birthday, midwife Lindsey Meehleis confirmed to TODAY.

“Exactly one month before Emmy’s 2nd birthday…the sun rose and they knew this day would be different,” Meehleis told the outlet. “An overwhelming feeling of joy started to fill a valley of deep grief and sadness. While nothing will ever replace the feeling of aching arms to hold Emmy again, this baby provided something new this day: joy, inspiration and hope.”

The birth comes in the wake of the June death of their daughter after she drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 9 after she slipped away for a “short amount of time.” Emeline was reportedly in the water for only 30 seconds before Morgan found her. She later died at a hospital.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” the couple wrote at the time. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

In August, Morgan, a pro volleyball player, shared a photo of herself holding Emeline in the hospital as medics attempted to save her life.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she captioned the photo. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

The couple, who are also parents to 3-year-old son Nash Skan — Bode is also a father to two children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10 — have since dedicated their time to raising awareness on water safety and “removing the stigma” surrounding the loss of a child.