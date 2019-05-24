‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg and Wife Jenny McCarthy Have Multiple Tattoos Dedicated to Each Other

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are so committed to each other that they commemorated their love with tattoos.

The former Playboy playmate and New Kids on the Block singer once told Wendy Williams on the set of The Wendy Williams Show that McCarthy tattooed the word “love” on her index finger and “Donnie” on her middle finger.

“She said she did it so she could see it on my face, but she was hoping it would lead to some Amber Rose/Kanye business,” Wahlberg told Williams at the time, referencing a certain sexual position Rose once infamously claimed Kanye West requested when they were dating.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, renew their vows every year. Wahlberg told Rachael Ray on her eponymous talk show that for their three-year anniversary, he rented a theater and staged a candlelit performance by a cellist and guitarist while a “video presentation of all of their time together” played.

“I think it’s a nice commitment to each other,” The Masked Singer judge added. “With everyone so busy, and our schedules — we live in Illinois and New York, so we go back and forth every week — so to take that time and just commit again, it’s really nice.”

The two spend so much time apart that they even FaceTime each other when they’re falling asleep “every single night we’re apart,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I sleep next to the phone and he sleeps and we wake up like that.”

The two aren’t afraid to show their love for each other in public, either. Back in 2013, before they were married, they appeared on The View and shared a bit more than just a peck on the lips. Co-host Barbara Walters didn’t seem to mind. “The fact that she comes on with her boyfriend [is great]. A lot of people say, ‘Don’t discuss my personal life.’ She comes on with him, they hug and kiss on the air!” she told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

McCarthy met the future Blue Bloods star in 2010 when she was hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2010, during which Wahlberg performed with New Kids on the Block.

Two years later, they appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and soon after Wahlberg appeared on McCarthy’s VH1 show, The Jenny McCarthy Show. After that, McCarthy blogged about the chemistry between them.

“Let’s just say we visually give 50 Shades of Grey a run for its money. It gets steamy. I mean like really steamy. Being turned on by a guy is always fun but to have it legitimately happen to you on TV is to be turned back into a 12-year-old,” she wrote at the time.

Photo credit: Rob Kim / Stringer / Getty