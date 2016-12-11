Blake Shelton Talks About His ‘Tiny Little Snake’ and Dating Gwen Stefani

Fresh off his American Music Award win, Blake Shelton stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and read Ellen the book he wrote in his spare time.

The book isn’t deemed “kid-friendly,” but that didn’t stop him from writing Blake and his Tiny Little Snake.

“Chapter one. There once was a man named Blake. Blake was a very tall and handsome man. But Blake had a very tiny little snake,” the book read.

Fortunately, or perhaps, unfortunately depending on your feelings, the book isn’t real.

Ellen also asked about Blake’s girlfriend while on the show, Gwen Stefani. We can probably guess Blake isn’t allowed to read this book as a bedtime story to her sons.

“It’s been just an eye opener to be with someone like her,” he admitted. “Believe it or not, I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life. It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart.”