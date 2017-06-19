Celebrity Couples

Blake Shelton Rings in 41st Birthday With Gwen Stefani

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Blake Shelton rang in his 41st birthday on Sunday, and it’s no surprise that girlfriend Gwen Stefani was on hand to help the country crooner celebrate.

Stefani used Instagram to share multiple moments from the singer’s celebration, including a shot of Shelton posing with his birthday cake, which was shaped like an armadillo.

The No Doubt singer also shared a shot of herself receiving a kiss from Shelton, writing, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy.”

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

She followed that with a quick video of Shelton sitting down with a small present on top of his head, complete with balloons.

“Celebrating the birth of my #bestie,” Stefani captioned the clip.

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

In addition to Shelton’s birthday, Stefani made sure to celebrate Father’s Day by sharing a snap of her dad, Dennis, receiving a hug and kiss from Shelton.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Shelton later took to Twitter to thank fans for their birthday wishes.

“Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!! 41,” he wrote. “S— man I’m beating the odds.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @gwenstefani

