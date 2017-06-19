Blake Shelton Rings in 41st Birthday With Gwen Stefani

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Blake Shelton rang in his 41st birthday on Sunday, and it’s no surprise that girlfriend Gwen Stefani was on hand to help the country crooner celebrate.

Stefani used Instagram to share multiple moments from the singer’s celebration, including a shot of Shelton posing with his birthday cake, which was shaped like an armadillo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The No Doubt singer also shared a shot of herself receiving a kiss from Shelton, writing, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy.”

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

MORE: Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton Her ‘Summer Love’ in Sweet Lake Picture

She followed that with a quick video of Shelton sitting down with a small present on top of his head, complete with balloons.

“Celebrating the birth of my #bestie,” Stefani captioned the clip.

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

In addition to Shelton’s birthday, Stefani made sure to celebrate Father’s Day by sharing a snap of her dad, Dennis, receiving a hug and kiss from Shelton.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Shelton later took to Twitter to thank fans for their birthday wishes.

“Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!! 41,” he wrote. “S— man I’m beating the odds.”

Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!! 41…. Shit man I’m beating the odds.😂 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 19, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram / @gwenstefani

Related:

Blake Shelton Surprises Fans by Performing and Bartending at Local Nashville Bars

Blake Shelton Gives Status Update on Relationship With Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Cheers up Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Loss