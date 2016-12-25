Blake Shelton Puts on ‘Private Show’ For Gwen Stefani’s Family on Christmas Eve

(Photo: Snapchat / @gwenstefani)

We love when celeb couples get some time off to celebrate the holidays, especially when it’s the adorable duo of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. After celebrating the holidays early in Oklahoma with Shelton’s family, the sweet singers celebrated Christmas Eve with Stefani’s family, who are mostly based in the Orange County area, on Christmas Eve.

Lucky for us, Stefani Snapchatted the day’s activities including her adorable sons 8-year-old Zuma and 2-year-old Apollo. She snagged a selfie with her middle boy, while her youngest showed off a chocolate-filled candy cane.

To really get Stefani’s family in a festive mood, Shelton led the group in an acoustic version of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” while his proud girlfriend captioned, “Private show.” These two are so sweet together!

(Photo: Snapchat / @gwenstefani)

