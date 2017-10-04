Blake Shelton Makes Plea to Gwen Stefani With Cute Birthday Post

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 48th birthday on Oct. 3, and boyfriend Blake Shelton naturally made sure to wish the singer a happy birthday, using Twitter to share a sweet message for the star.

Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2017

“Happy Birthday [Gwen Stefani]!!!,” Shelton wrote. “Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!”

Stefani later retweeted the message, adding a few touching words of her own.

@blakeshelton thanku for saving my life gx ❤️🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/FL3vPleCdK — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 3, 2017

“[Blake Shelton] thank [you] for saving my life,” she wrote, adding “gx” to sign off.

Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015 after both went through high-profile divorces — Shelton from Miranda Lamber and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

On Friday, Stefani supported Shelton at a concert for the opening of the country star’s new restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The No Doubt singer’s whole family made the trek to support Shelton, and the star told Entertainment Tonight that he loved having Stefani’s clan with him.

“It’s been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this — out in the country,” Shelton said. “They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I’m talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There’s times when we’ve had holiday gatherings, and I’m talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side.”

