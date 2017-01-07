Watch: Bindi Irwin and Boyfriend Chandler Powell Have Adorable Picnic Dinner Date

Could this couple be any cuter?!

Bindi Irwin introduced her boyfriend to one of her favorite fruits, lychee, during a picnic dinner date with her boyfriend Chandler Powell on Friday, PEOPLE reports.

“It’s Chandler’s very first lychee!” Irwin said in an Instagram video. “I’m very excited. And we have a whole bag of lychees here.”

Powell, who sat next to Irwin, admitted he was “excited too!”

“Woo! And a little outside picnic. Are you ready for this?” Irwin asked her boyfriend before taking control of the camera to film his reaction.

As he placed the fruit in his mouth, Irwin reminded him, “Don’t forget there’s a seed in the middle.”

The verdict?

“That is so good!” he expressed.

“Aren’t they awesome?! They’re the best. I love lychees,” Irwin responded. “Congratulations on your very first lychee. Don’t forget there’s a seed.”

He liked it so much that he even asked her to peel him another one!

“You make me so happy @ChandlerPowell. I love our dinner picnics and I’m so excited you had your first lychee! #AustralianChandler,” Irwin captioned the video on Instagram.

