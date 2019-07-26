Bindi Irwin Reveals Who She Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Bindi Irwin is already in full wedding planning mode after getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell earlier this week, and the Animal Planet star already some truly touching ideas for her upcoming nuptials. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the bride-to-be revealed one detail that is truly important to her as she makes sure to honor her late father, Steve Irwin.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that [brother Robert Irwin] walks me down the aisle,” Irwin told the outlet. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she continued. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”

“And I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well,” Irwin added.

She’s making sure to honor mom Terri Irwin as well, telling the outlet she’s even considering turning the father-daughter dance tradition into a moment to share with her mother.

“I think, if I was going to do a dance, it would be with my mom. My mom and I are so close. She’s my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description,” Bindi revealed. “So I think, when the time comes, Robert will walk me down the aisle, [Chandler and I] will have our wonderful moment and I’ll have my dance with mom. I think that would be wonderful.”

And while Steve passed away in 2006 due to an injury caused by a sting ray, the animal activist would be so happy to see the path his daughter has found in life, mom Terri revealed.

Irwin recalled of her mother, “She said to me a few months ago, she said, ‘Your dad and I used to always talk about what makes a perfect marriage, or a really wonderful marriage, and what’s interesting is that for us, it was kind of that feeling of comfort.’ So you know, your relationship can be this wonderful, exciting adventure, but you want to find someone who, at the end of the day, you’re really comfortable with.”

“It sounds really weird, but if you have your most comfortable pair of shoes, you can always count on them, you know, that they’re always gonna hold up, and they’ll walk you through life and they’re dependable,” the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. “And she said, ‘That’s what our marriage was. It was like the most comfortable pair of shoes… That’s what you’re looking for, so you can enjoy all of this wonderful adventure, but then at the end of the day, you’ll come home to someone who will always be there for you and who will back you up and just be that comfort and support in your life.’”

“Her marriage advice is so wonderful, because I feel like that’s what we have,” she added.

