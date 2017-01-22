Bindi Irwin Gushes Over Longtime Boyfriend in New Instagram Post

Thank you for reminding me that it’s good to look into the future, but ultimately life is about cherishing the beautiful little moments, day to day. Life is about enjoying the sunshine, the people and the love shared. You are my sunshine @chandlerpowell ☀️🌸❤️ A photo posted by (@bindisueirwin) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

Bindi Irwin is publically declaring her love for her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell.

In a heartwarming post, Steve Irwin‘s daughter shared a few kind words to let everyone know how much she loves her boyfriend.

“Thank you for reminding me that it’s good to look into the future, but ultimately life is about cherishing the beautiful little moments, day to day. Life is about enjoying the sunshine, the people and the love shared. You are my sunshine @chandlerpowell,” the post read.

The two are seen in each other’s arms smiling at a white owl named Twinkle as he rests on Powell’s arm.

The pair has been dating for over two years now and it seems as though all is well in their perfect little fairytale.

Fans also noted that even that owl looks happy in the photo as well.

Congrats to the happy couple!

