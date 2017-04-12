Bindi Irwin Calls Boyfriend Chandler Powell ‘Living Sunshine’ in New Instagram Post

Sometimes in life, you find that someone who is living Sunshine❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Bindi Irwin and boyfriend Chandler Powell get cuter with each social media post, and the 18-year-old conservationist upped their adorable factor once again with her latest Instagram snap Tuesday.

“Sometimes in life, you find that someone who is living Sunshine,” Irwin wrote next to a photo in which she gazes lovingly at Powell as he’s speaking.

It’s clear Irwin sees Powell as her sunshine, as she recently shared another Instagram photo of a quote that read, “I look over at you and see sunshine,” tagging Powell in the post.

“Finding Sunshine Wherever I Go,” she captioned the image.

