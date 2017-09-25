Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’ Divorce Case Dismissed

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’ divorce case has officially been dismissed.

E! News confirmed that a Family Center Case Resolution (FCCR) was held on May 23, 2017. According to the minute order, “the parties have been properly noticed of the proceedings and having failed to appear the court orders this case dismissed for delay and prosecution.”

If the couple wishes to finalize their divorce, they will have to refile the paperwork. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the pair seems to be going strong.

The couple first filed for divorce in 2010, saying in a joint statement, “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

In 2011, the two got back together and the country singer filed a request on March 11 of that year to withdraw his divorce petition. Despite their efforts, the couple split again and filed for divorce in 2013.

Since then, they have reunited and often post photos of each other on social media. The parents recently attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with daughters Miley and Noah Cyrus.

Ready for the VMAs!!! @billyraycyrus #vmas #2017 #family

The “Malibu” songstress opened up about her parents’ relationship in September’s Cosmopolitan: “One thing I’ve learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same,” Cyrus said. “Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey!”