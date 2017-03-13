Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks out on Miley Cyrus Secret Wedding Rumors

Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:22am PST

It’s time to slow your roll, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fans.

It seems like we’ve been waiting forever for the young couple to tie the knot. The dynamic duo were first engaged in 2012 before breaking up in 2013, ultimately reconciling and getting re-engaged in 2015.

So naturally, we were super stoked when Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted an Instagram snap of his daughter in a white dress, writing, “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.”

Fans ran with the photo, freaking out as they speculated if the private couple got married.

Billy Ray cleared things up later, posting the same image again with a new caption and it’s got us feeling a certain kind of way.

“Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy,” he wrote.

So there you have it. Doesn’t sound like the happy couple has walked down the aisle yet — but at just 24 and 27 years old, we’d definitely say they’ve got plenty of time to hit the chapel.

