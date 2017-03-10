Billy Ray Cyrus’ Photo of Miley Cyrus in White Dress Sparks Secret Wedding Rumors

I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Has Miley Cyrus tied the knot?

Billy Ray Cyrus has sparked massive speculation that his daughter and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, have gotten married.

Billy Ray uploaded a picture of the Can’t Be Tamed singer on Instagram and the internet has already begun exploding.

The image is a picture of a picture, which shows a very happy Miley posing in a stunning white dress.

Billy Ray didn’t make it clear whether or not the gown was a real wedding dress, but his caption seems to say a lot.

“I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” Billy Ray wrote.

Fans, of course, were quick to freak out over the photo.

“Billy Ray, DON’T play with our feelings,” one wrote.

“OMG OMG OMG, did she get married?!” another user asked.

Um, yeah, seriously, Billy Ray, don’t leave us hanging!

Entertainment Tonight has reached out to the famous couple’s reps for comment, but given how private they try to keep their personal lives, we doubt we’ll be getting any kind of confirmation anytime soon.

