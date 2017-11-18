‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader and Wife Maggie Carey Divorce

Bill Hader and his wife, Maggie Carey, are getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage.

Hader’s representative confirmed the news to PEOPLE. Sources told the magazine that they have been separated since July 2017.

Hader, a former Saturday Night Live star from 2005 to 2013, and Carey were married in 2006. They have three young daughters, Hannah, 8; Harper, 5; and Hayley, 3.

Carey is a writer and director. She wrote and directed the Aubrey Plaza comedy The To Do List (2013), which also starred Hader. She’s also directed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, Making History, Love, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Silicon Valley.

Since leaving SNL, the Emmy-winning Hader has worked as a voice actor on Inside Out, Finding Dory and Sausage Party. He’s also made appearances in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Documentary Now!.

In a 2014 appearance on Conan, Hader said being a parent was “hard,” but also “beautiful.”

“I don’t sleep,” Hader said at the time. “They’re very young. We’ll be watching and she’s really into the movie and stuff, and I’ll go, you know, that’s daddy and she kind of looks at me and she’s like, that’s a cartoon.”

In a 2013 interview with USA Today, Hader said the couple moved back to California full-time after he left SNL.

“The whole reason we’re moving to California is that we’re tired of being apart all the time,” he said. “Doing SNL was a huge time commitment. You’d have weeks off and you’d have to go to L.A. It’s about rolling with the punches.”

Photo: NBC