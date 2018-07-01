‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Show out for Kaley Cuoco’s Wedding to Karl Cook

The Big Bang Theory cast supports each other through and through, and Kaley Cuoco‘s marriage to Karl Cook is no different.

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot on Saturday night with a lavish celebration in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and several of her castmastes were in attendance.

The handful of stars there were either captured on camera by the wedding’s other attendees or shared their own POV from the big day to Instagram.

Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, was the first Big Bang cast member to share photos fromt he special occasion. She was seated at a table with Big Bang regular Wil Wheaton, and the pair flashed smiles for a selfie.

She also showed off some of the horse-themed decor in the event space and an ice cream dish top with a party favor.

Another Big Bang guest was Cuoco’s on-screen husband, Johnny Galecki.

Galecki, who plays Leonard Hofstadter, was captured with a date by the event’s planner, Lauren Tatum, in the photo above. He later added a photo and message of his own.

“Deepest congrats to the newlyweds,” he wrote. “Love you both so much … So moved by tonight. ❤️”

While Galecki’s presence was welcomed, some fans had wondered if he would attend due to his past off-screen romance with Cuoco. However, the pair have been nothing but friendly with one another since their breakup in 2009.

“We knew we weren’t destined to be together-that we accepted it and said, ‘Look, if we ever break up, we will be professional,’” Cuoco said in a CBS interview at the time. “I’m so lucky it was a mutual ending and that we don’t hate each other. We’ve seen that happen on other shows.”

In addition to Galecki, another key Big Bang face popped by the celebration: Simon Helberg.

The actor, who plays Howard Wolowitz, was spotted by Tatum in another posed shot. He and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, are seen cracking small smiles as they celebrate Cuoco and Cook’s wedding.

It is unclear if the other main members of the Big Bang Theory were in attendance. Jim Parsons and Melissa Rauch have not been spotted on any wedding-related social media posts.

However, fellow co-star Kunal Nayyar posted that he was leaving from a Scotland trip on Saturday, presumably keeping him out of range for the wedding.

No other word on what series regular or crew member attended the ceremony.