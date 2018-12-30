‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Reveals She Is Newly Single After Breakup

Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik is opening up about life after her recent breakup.

Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah-Fowler on Big Bang, recently ended a five-year relationship with her boyfriend, who she has never named publicly. She broke the news to her Instagram following with a somber Christmas Eve post.

“The government is in a shutdown, it’s Christmas Eve day, I’m newly single and not doing so well to be quite honest,” Bialik wrote. “But the most pressing issue right now is that my cats — after 2 years together — have started a dominance war that involves urine and feces. Long story short my bed is not able to be slept in and I’m sleeping on my couch. Just keeping you updated as to my life here. Happy Erev Christmas!”

While this was the first reveal of the breakup to many Big Bang fans, Bialik had actually revealed the breakup in a blog post on her website Grok Nation.

“I am single again and it was painful to be ‘alone,’” Bialik wrote. “Life can be painful. Loss is painful. But I’m forcing myself not to wallow in self-pity (which is something I could have easily earned a PhD in …). Pain does not have to paralyze us. It can be present while simultaneously moving forward.”

She added in another post, “My love story is nothing particularly exceptional. I mean, he was — er, is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it’s over.”

Despite these rough patches, Bialik appears to be doing better. On Wednesday, she told fans she was doing “better” than she was in her Christmas Eve post.

“Better this morning,” she wrote. “Couch more comfortable with blanket as substitute sheet. New earrings by my friend’s daughter Iris cheered me up. Cat on meds for kidney infection and hopefully he will be better soon. Heading to a movie and Chinese food. Like we do. #whatjewsdoonxmas …Merry Christmas, everyone!”

She is also looking forward to the new year. She posted a YouTube clip about New Year’s resolutions and her own tips for making sure those goals are reached.

“It’s almost January 1st, which means gyms will be overflowing with good intentions, organic grocery stores will have super long lines, and shiny new agendas will be coveted,” Bialik wrote. “There’s a better way to approach your New Year’s Resolutions so that they actually stick and make more of an impact.”