‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Exchange Romantic New Year’s Tributes

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, posted romantic messages dedicated to one another to mark the new year and remember 2018.

Meyer remembered her 2018 milestones with an Instagram gallery she posted on Dec. 31, which included photos of her adventures with her friends and dog.

“Oh wowza, what a wonderful year it had been,” Meyer wrote in the caption. “One of my biggest blessings this year was falling in love with this amazing man. I’m so grateful for all of the lessons I have learned over this year and all of the memories I’ve made with family and loved ones. I loved 2018 but I am ready for 2019 and all of the magic to come. HAPPY NEW YEAR.”

Galecki shared a photo of Meyer on Dec. 31, adding, “2018 wouldn’t have been half the year it was had I not met this beautiful and wonderful woman. Thank you for being all you are, darlin.”

Galecki, 43, and Meyer, 21, have been dating since at least July, when the couple hinted at their relationship on Instagram with photos from a trip to Michigan. They made their public debut in September and walked the red carpet together at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November. The two will likely walk the red carpet again at the Golden Globes Sunday night, as Meyer shared videos on her Instagram Story of herself getting prepared.

In early December, the couple started engagement rumors when they shared photos from a trip to Las Vegas to see Florida Georgia Line. The couple appeared to be wearing matching rings, but Meyer included the hashtag “not married.”

Before dating Meyer, Galecki dated his Big Bang Theory on-screen wife Kaley Cuoco from 2008 to 2010, and actress Kelli Garner from 2012 to 2014.

Although The Big Bang Theory was not nominated for any Golden Globes this year, the long-running sitcom was nominated for Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Galecki also earned a nomination for the show in 2012, and Jim Parsons won a Golden Globe in 2011 for playing Sheldon Cooper.

This will be the last Golden Globes before the show ends this spring. The final episode has not been filmed yet, but Galecki told Entertainment Weekly, “None of us are going to be able to keep from crying during the last taping. We’ve got to justify it in the writing somehow.”

New Big Bang episodes air on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CORE, formerly J/P HRO