Benji Madden: What Is the Good Charlotte Rocker’s Net Worth?

Social media was surprised this week by the revelation that Cameron Diaz is expecting a baby with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden. Many did not even know the two were in a relationship, and there are a lot of follow-up questions floating around online. For starters, many want to know about their relative levels of celebrity and net worth.

Madden is in pretty good standing for a pop punk icon in this day and age. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, he is worth an estimated $14 million overall. That is thanks to his beloved band, his side projects and his work as a music producer.

Madden co-founded Good Charlotte with his identical twin brother, Joel Madden, and the group took off in the early-2000s. That success catapulted them into pop culture at the time, with appearances in movies, TV shows and entanglements with other stars.

Madden himself appeared in Not Another Teen Movie, Live Freaky Die Freaky, Material Girls, Future Past Generation, Punk’s Not Dead, Paris, Not France and 6 Beers of Separation in that decade. In 2016, he also appeared in the documentary I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. At the same time, he made appearances on Punk’d and Australian Idol, and showed up in many prominent music videos at the time.

While Good Charlotte still records and tours, a chunk of Madden’s net worth likely comes from his behind-the-scenes work, as well. As a producer, he has racked up some prominent credits for co-writing pop hits and helping to get them into listeners’ hands. He worked on Hilary Duff’s album Most Wanted in 2005, then helped write the 5 Seconds of Summer hit “Amnesia.” He also provided backup vocals for such artists as Sean Kingston, Three 6 Mafia, Chamillionaire, Matisyahu and MxPx.

More recently, Madden is recognizable to fans of The Voice Australia, where he was a mentor and judge in 2012. He moved over to The Voice Kids Australia in 2014, then the next year he returned to the main show again.

Benji also now serves as the CEO of MDDN, a company he founded with his brother to offer management, development and creative services to other artists. The company has already helped launch successes like Jessie J, Sleeping with Sirens, Hollywood Undead, Waterparks and Antiflag.

To top all the success off, Madden has been dating Diaz since 2014, as far as fans can tell. They became engaged that same year, and were married in 2015. This week, they announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden.