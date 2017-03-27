Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Welcome Second Child Together

A post shared by Новости шоу бизнеса от Джуди (@news_of_showbusiness_from_judy) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

And baby makes four!

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie, welcomed their second child together on March 3, PEOPLE reports.

The outlet is also reporting that Hunter has formally changed her name from Sophie Hunter to Sophie Cumberbatch.

The couple are also parents to son Christopher “Kit” Carlton, 20 months. The twosome confirmed the pregnancy in October when Hunter’s bump was on full display at the LA premiere for Cumberbatch’s film, Doctor Strange.

The film and television actor is excited to continue to be inspired by his own roots as he raises both his children.

“They are the first heroes I ever had in my life and I don’t mean that in a sappy way, it’s the truth,” he told PEOPLE of his parents, actors Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham. “They, despite whatever is made out about it, worked incredibly hard to be able to afford an education that in most circumstances you could only dream of and I was very aware of that.”

“I can only hope to be half as good [a parent] as they were to me, to my children. I have their example to follow so I’ll be doing something right if I am,” he added.

