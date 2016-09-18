Bella Thorne Is Dating Tyler Posey

New couple alert?! Bella Thorne & Tyler Posey were spotted kissing and holding hands: https://t.co/MQ834WGBQX pic.twitter.com/IHQAbrRBI9 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 17, 2016

Bella Thorne may have a new boyfriend, or so it seems. According to E! News Thorne has been seeing out to dinner and sharing some kisses with Tyler Posey.

Sources say the two are nothing serious and they are simply “testing out the waters.” This comes just weeks after Thorne announced that she was bisexual after her break-up with her longtime boyfriend, Greg Sulkin.

This isn’t the first time the two have been linked together, the two first sparked romance rumors back in 2015 before both of them rolled their eyes and said that it wasn’t true. Is this true love once and for all?