Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Reportedly Break Up

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have reportedly broken up again, with a source telling E! News, “Bella and Abel have split.

“They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” the source explains of the model and musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

According to the source, “distance” was a factor in the split and their busy schedules led to them being in cities at “opposite times.”

“They have been arguing a lot recently,” the insider added. “[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.”

The source added that the on-again, off-again pair hope to reunite in the future.

“They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” the insider said.

Hadid and The Weeknd initially began dating after Coachella in 2015 before calling it quits in November 2016. Just weeks later, the two had an encounter at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, with Hadid walking the runway as the R&B singer performed.

How you want to look when you see your ex for the first time versus how you actually look pic.twitter.com/GNtjHSEsim — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) November 30, 2016

The Weeknd then dated Selena Gomez for 10 months before they ended things in October 2017, and he and Hadid got back together for the most recent time in summer 2018. Fans deduced that the two were both in Paris at the same time before they eventually began posting photos and videos of each other on Instagram, confirming that things were back on.

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Mar 30, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT

Hadid recently gushed about the musician in her 73 Questions interview with Vogue in December 2018, naming her boyfriend when asked who makes her laugh the hardest. With a big smile, the model also answered that The Weeknd is the “most beautiful” person she knows.

“I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness,” The Weeknd told Rolling Stone in 2015 of how he met Hadid. “My motive was literally to work with her.” She declined, but it all worked out — “I was like, ‘All right, cool — we can meet up face-to-face.’”

“It just kind of fell into my lap,” he added.

