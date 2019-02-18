Beck Files for Divorce From Wife Marissa Ribisi After 15-Year Marriage

Beck and Marissa Ribisi are headed for divorce after nearly 15 years of marriage.

The musician, born Bek David Campbell, filed the divorce papers on Friday afternoon, according to The Blast. Their reason for separating has not yet been revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple had tied the knot in April of 2004 in a small ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California. They share two children together: son Cosimo Henri, 14, and daughter Tuesday, 11.

News of the divorce comes off of an award-winning week for the musician, who won two gramophone trophies at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for his 2017 record, Colors: Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

While Beck had not been joined by Ribisi for the event, but rather by his daughter, Ribisi still celebrated the win on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of her estranged husband’s own Instagram post.

“Congrats @beck on these 2 awesome wins. So well deserved!” she wrote.

Just days later, the former couple remained mum when it came to joining other famous couples in celebrating their love on social media, with Ribisi instead posting about her grandmother, and Beck remaining silent.

“Happy Valentines/Birthday day to my beautiful grandma who would be 96 today,” she wrote. “Her enthusiasm for life and family lives deeply in this Ribisi family. We love you grandma, and still feel your warmth and love everyday.”

The estranged couple’s divorce also comes just days after the outspoken Leah Remini publicly named Beck in her criticism of the Church of Scientology, responding to a tweet from Ellen Page slamming the Hillsong Church’s alleged policies.

“What does Greta Van Susteren, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Laura Prepon, Jenna Elfman, Beck, Ann Archer, Kirstie Alley, Giovani Ribisi, Elizabeth Moss, Michael Pena, Nancy Cartwright… have to say about these teachings,” Remini wrote.

In the past, Beck has been open with his involvement in the controversial religion, stating that he “has had lots of benefits from it.”

Seemingly moving past the criticism and the divorce filings, Ribisi has still been active on social media, sharing a photo of the couple’s two children on Sunday following by a photo snow shoeing later that day.

Meanwhile, Beck has been busy with his music career, recently announcing a co-headlining tour with Cage the Elephant, The Night Running Tour, which is scheduled to kick off on July 11 at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. The tour will take the musician across North America before it concludes in August.