‘Jackass’ Alum Bam Margera Welcomes Son With Wife Nicole

Bam Margera has announced the birth of his first son.

The Jackass alum took to Instagram to reveal that his wife Nicole had given birth to their son Phoenix Wolf Margera on Saturday.

He made the reveal with a simple shot of Nicole and Phoenix in the hospital with the infant’s name as the caption.

Phoenix wolf

The professional skateboarder, who also appeared on Viva La Bam, also shared a follow-up photo of his father Phil Margera visiting the couple.

Bam and Nicole have been married since 2013. They decided on Phoenix’s unique name early on in the pregnancy.

“I said it and everybody liked it, so we stuck with that,” Bam told PEOPLE in September.