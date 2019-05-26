‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Take ‘Next Step’ in Romance, Move in Together With New Dog

Jason Tartick may not have found love on The Bachelorette, but he did manage to find it with someone from the popular ABC franchise. His relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe appears to be heating up fast, as the couple recently took their romance to the next level.

The couple announced on Friday that they planned to move in together, according to PEOPLE. They shared the exciting news on Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can’t do that long distance,” she said. “Cheers to new roommates! I can’t wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts.”

Bristowe, 33, and Tartick intend to settle in Nashville. Tartick has been living in Seattle, but is looking forward to living back on the East coast. The move will bring him closer to family, and he’s not complaining about that one bit.

“Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn’t make sense,” he said. “I think that for the short term and the longterm, Nashville was the best place for us to be.”

Together, they’ll be renovating a home, according to PEOPLE. They’ll also be adding a new member of the family to the equation. Bristowe shared on the podcast that they’re getting a dog, and it has the most adorable — and unique — name.

“I think I might cry telling this next part,” Bristowe said. “I’m just so happy. We are also adding a new member of the family. Ramen Noodle Vino Bristick. We’re getting a dog! We saved Ramen.”

Their new pooch was born in Korea, and had suffered extensive abuse before making its way to the charity Bunny’s Buddies. From there, Ramen found a forever home with Bristow and Tartick.

The Bachelorette couple confirmed that they were a couple in January. At the time, she’s recently split from long-time beau Shawn Booth.

“My relationship with Jason was definitely not something I expected,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “When I met him, dating anyone wasn’t even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him. And I thought, whoever dates him is a lucky girl.”

Tartick later revealed they’d been dating for nearly a month before going public about it. He said during a TODAY appearance that they started as friends, but things quickly escalated.

“We were friends. A little banter here and there and friendship turned into a relationship,” he shared.