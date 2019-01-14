‘Bachelor’ Newlyweds Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Both ‘Got Choked up’ During Romantic Wedding

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s wedding was so beautiful, even the bride and groom didn’t make it through dry-eyed.

The Bachelor couple, who married at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, reportedly got a little misty when reciting their personal vows to one another, a source told PEOPLE, recalling, “It was an amazing day. Arie and Lauren wrote their own vows and both of them got choked up.”

The 37-year-old real estate agent got down on one knee for his 27-year-old bride 10 months ago during the After the Final Rose special, which followed the controversial season finale, during which he proposed to Becca Kufrin before calling things off for Burnham. (Kufrin eventually found her happy ending with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen).

The couple is now expecting their first child together, a little girl, which they announced in November to Us Weekly.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham said at the time. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

In addition to the ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison, the couple made sure that every detail of the nuptials was close to their hearts, including having Burnham’s grandparents serve as flower girl and ring bearer.

“The biggest laughs during the ceremony were for the flower girl and ring bearer,” the insider explained to PEOPLE. “Her grandmother was throwing the flowers first down the aisle, but then onto the guests. She was so cute and really connected with everyone.”

Also in attendance at the wedding were former Bachelor Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe.

On Instagram, Giudice Lowe shared photos of the event, captioning them,”CHEERS TO LOVE Congratulations to Lauren and Arie (and Baby Girl Luyendyk) on making it official tonight! So honored to have witnessed it and to have celebrated you (Also, have you seen this stunning of a bride before?!?).”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

