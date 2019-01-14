Bachelor Nation Alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Dance the Night Away on Romantic Date

Just three months after her split with ex-fiance Shawn Booth, the former Season 11 Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, had a fun night out with her rumored new man and former Season 14 contestant, Jason Tartick.

Friday night the two first jammed out to Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe.” At the end of the video, Tartick romanced her by telling all of his followers, “She’s beautiful.”

The two proceeded to complement each other throughout the videos as they danced the night away with friends.

Less than 24 hours later, the two were out on the town in Denver again, enjoying each other’s company and those of their friends.

Former Bachelorette contestant and friend of Tartick’s, Blake Horstmann, took a sweet photo of the pair strolling together hand-in-hand.

In another photo she posted, she commented on how Tartick was playing her leg like a “guit” [guitar] and she said, “I like it.”

It’s without a doubt, the two are having a blast together and making their fans patiently wait on confirmation if they are official yet or not.

According to US Weekly, their romance began when the 33-year-old first agreed to go on a date with Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast, later opening up on why he showed interest in her.

“She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor. She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women,” he said.

But are they exclusive? Only time will tell.

Bristowe and Booth were together for three years after getting engaged on the Season 11 finale of the Bachelorette. The two were rumored to have broken up but Booth put those rumors to rest on Nov. 12, 2018, when he confirmed via Instagram posting a picture of the two with a long caption.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years,” he wrote. “You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

When he made the announcement, he used a photo of the two in July of 2015 with Bristowe in New York City, shortly after she had given him the final rose on the ABC series.