‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth Call off Engagement

Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth weren’t able to make it work after finding love on Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple, who got engaged at the end of last summer’s season of the Bachelor Nation show, announced Tuesday that they were calling it quits, as first reported by E! News.

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement,” the Bachelor in Paradise couple told the outlet in a statement. “We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us. We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

Nolan, who first appeared in Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, and Peth, who was eliminated from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, met during Season 4 of BiP, and were inseparable from the start. Peth even proposed to Nolan on the show in August.

Since then, the couple had been trying to keep their love alive long distance, with Peth living in New York City since December and Nolan living in Seattle, Washington.

In May, Nolan lamented the difficulties of long distance on Instagram, writing under an old picture of the pair with some of her family, “He was just him and I was just me. It’s one of my favorite trips we’ve had because everyone loved him and it just fit. Long distance is difficult but thinking about good quality experiences like this makes it a bit easier.”

ABC announced some of the Bachelor Nation cast members who will be appearing in Season 5 of Paradise, and while Nolan and Peth were not on the list, some prominent names such as Krystal Nielson, Jordan Kimball and Grocery Store Joe.

Also headed to Paradise, but not in search of love, will be Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who made their Mexican love story official by getting engaged on the beaches of where they first met.

“There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable,” Haibon told PEOPLE at the Nylon Young Hollywood Party last month. “Love conquered.”

“As soon as we started dating, we both knew that this isn’t just for us to date as boyfriend/girlfriend — this was more so we were going to date because we see a potential life partner in each other,” Haibon explained. “I just know her inside and out. I know everything about Ashley.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Taylor Nolan