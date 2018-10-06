‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Wells Adams Claps Back at Girlfriend Sarah Hyland’s Body Shamers

Wells Adams is not here for Instagram followers body-shaming his girlfriend, Sarah Hyland.

The Modern Family star showed off her slim figure on Instagram Friday with a bikini photo, which got the attention of many celebrities, including Paris Hilton.

“[Feelin’ myself Friday] Thought I came up with a cool new hashtag… turns out I’m wrong. ALSO. Turns out I’m not the first person to take a selfie in the bathroom… weird,” she wrote on the caption.

One commenters, however, took the opportunity that on Hyland’s skinny body, commenting: “Eat a doughnut.”

Hyland’s boyfriend and the Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams wasted no time clapping back at the hater.

“Eat s—,” he responded, as captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The reality star also shared a comment for his girlfriend in the post: “Please come home now. K thanks.”

Noticing her boyfriend’s chivalrous response to the hater, Hyland screenshotted the comment and posted it on Twitter with the comment “I love Wells Adams.”

In August, Hyland — who according to PEOPLE suffered from complications from her kidney dysplasia — responded to several hater online who accused her of being too skinny.

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye,” she said in her Instagram Story.

Hyland has been criticized in the past on social media for looking too thin, their body-shaming a constant source of frustration for the actress, she tweeted in May that she wants to build muscle.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes,” Hyland wrote. “I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG… Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’”

The couple keeps getting closer and closer, with E! News reporting they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first kiss recently.

Hyland opened up to the outlet about his gift to her to commemorate the special occasion.

“I take a lot of Polaroids all the time,” she shared. “He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal that you can put pictures in…He’s amazing.”