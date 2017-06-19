‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Amanda Stanton Confirms Split From Josh Murray

(Photo: Twitter / @usweekly)

Rumors had been swirling for weeks regarding the state of Bachelor in Paradise stars Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray’s relationship, but Stanton put the rumors to rest when she confirmed the couple’s breakup to E! News on Monday.

“I think there’s kind of been a lot of speculation about our relationship,” Stanton said at the premiere event for Season 21 of The Bachelor. “We did break up and we didn’t just come out with a statement. I didn’t really know how to go about it—it’s kind of a weird thing, but we did break up.”

“I think it’s good to kind of clear the air because I think there’s been so many questions and confusion about our relationship,” she continued. “We did decide to go our separate ways.”

Suspicions of the pair’s split first hit when Murray liked an Instagram comment from a follower, which read in part, “May I say it might be high time to find a nice girl outside the media world? Good luck again in Atlanta!!”

A source previously told E! News that the couple had been “volatile” in the past, and another source added that the pair were no longer together because of Murray’s temper.

