‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert Discover Baby’s Sex With Epic Skydiving Gender Reveal

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert took gender reveal parties to a new level!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple found out the sex of baby no. 2 with a little help from a sky diver and their other Bachelor in Paradise alum friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So Jared [Haibon] and Ashley [Iaconetti] set up a gender reveal for us,” Tolbert said to US Weekly. “They told us to meet at a restaurant down the street and here we are. We didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know if I was going to have to skydive. They told me I wasn’t going to, so that’s a relief. Now I just have to worry about whether it’s a boy or girl.”

Roper added, “They kept this secret for like two weeks.”

Haibon and Iaconetti were the masterminds behind the sweet surprise. They managed to invite several friends of Tolbert and Roper’s along with a few family members as they watched Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert jump out of a plane.

Unglert waived a blue flag in the air revealing that the sweet couple are expecting a baby boy! Seconds after everyone witnessed what color flag it was, they Tolbert and Roper hugged, kissed and were then sprayed with blue silly string.

“I feel so happy, slightly relieved, but overjoyed,” Tolbert mentioned.

“You’re so collected right now,” his pregnant wife added. “It’s a boy! It’s cool that everyone came together and did this big gesture of love for our baby.”

The cute couple said “I do” back in 2016 and announced this past January that they were expecting baby number two.

Haibon and Iaconetti have their own exciting celebration to look forward to as well! The couple who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise are expecting to say “I do” in August — the same month Tolbert and Roper are expecting their child.

One of the aspects Iaconetti is looking forward to at her wedding is having Idol alum, David Cook perform for the big day.

“He is one of my favorite artists ever and I mean, my favorite American Idol ever,” Iaconetti admitted. “So it’s really cool that he is going to perform at our wedding. He has like, the warmest voice ever. He just can like, warm up an entire room, so we love that romanticism.”

Haibon added, “Yea, we [were] kind of joking one day about, ‘What if David Cook sang at our wedding?’ And now like, we have to do it. So, we were able to talk to the right people and he wanted to do it, so it all worked out.”