Watch: ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Shares His One Goal for Wedding to Lauren Bushnell

Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are currently busy planning their wedding. But while there’s a lot to get done before the pair walk down the aisle, Higgins says there’s just one thing he’s hoping for on the big day.

“The cake!” he told Entertainment Tonight. “My sole goal with the wedding is to make sure we have a good cake.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s so funny. I didn’t even think he had a sweet tooth until he laid eyes on this cake, and now it’s like you’re a fiend… a cake fiend,” Bushnell said. “Look at his eyes!”

While Higgins may be thinking about dessert already, the pair shared that their wedding isn’t as close as fans may hope.

“We get it, people are interested in when are we getting married — we’re excited for that day,” Higgins said.

“[But] we don’t know! We don’t know!” Bushnell interjected.

MORE: ‘The Bachelor’s’ Lauren Bushnell Admits Relationship With Ben Higgins Isn’t Perfect

“Our life is pretty crazy, and we’re having a blast being engaged and enjoying that time without having the stresses of planning a wedding on top of it,” Higgins explained.

“We have been together for a year and a half now, so I don’t think we’re pushing it too far yet,” Bushnell added. “Entertainment Tonight will be the first to know at that three-year mark.”

The entertainment agency caught up with the couple at Disney World, where they hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings special, with Bushnell revealing the over-the-top event made her reconsider her own wedding goals.

“I always thought that I wanted a small wedding. I thought like, destination, or honestly even eloping,” Bushnell shared. “But after seeing the beautiful, big wedding at the end of the show, I started to think, like, maybe I want a big wedding.”

“I feel inspired to maybe start planning a wedding, start thinking about it… I thought I wanted a small wedding, and then I see this beautiful wedding pavilion inside with the view of the castle, and I was like, ‘Wait, this is so beautiful. I could see myself getting married here,’” she added. “It has opened my eyes to what I might want at my wedding.”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings airs May 7 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Freeform.

[H/T / Twitter / @nieuwsfeed1]

Related:

Are ‘The Bachelor’ Stars Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Headed for a Split?

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Reveal Their Families Reaction to the Postponement of Their Wedding

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Jetset to Honduras After Calling off Wedding