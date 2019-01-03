Awkward Moment Between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Captured on Camera Goes Viral

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rang in the new year together, although Thompson may not have been paying his girlfriend 100 percent of his attention.

At a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland, Ohio that Kardashian and Thompson hosted, the 34-year-old mom attempted to twerk with Thompson on the dance floor. The only problem was that despite her playful dancing, Thompson was more interested in his conversation, even after the camera panned over to him and hit him in the shoulder.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t seem bothered by the awkward moment, which has gone viral on social media since.

Khloe wants to twerk but her man is not interested

Despite the moment, the two shared a sweet kiss at midnight, with Thompson complimenting Kardashian on Instagram a day later. Commenting on a photo Kardashian posted, he wrote, “True’s mommy fine as hell.”

The two welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson, in April 2017, just days after photos and videos surfaced of Thompson cheating on Kardashian at multiple points throughout her pregnancy. The two have since weathered the scandal together and spent the summer and fall re-building their relationship.

With the NBA season underway, Kardashian has moved back to Cleveland and supported the Cleveland Cavalier player. The two celebrated Halloween and Thanksgiving together with True, but were apart during Christmas due to his schedule.

In a year-end Instagram post, Kardashian called 2018 a “roller coaster of emotions.”

“My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high,” she wrote. “This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again.”

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being in a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!” she continued. “Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do.”

She called True her “greatest blessing.”

“True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing — my greatest gift!!!” she explained. “There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!”

“Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!” she added.

Despite her challenges with Thompson, Kardashian reportedly wants to expand their family.

“Khloe definitely wants True to have a sibling and would love to have a big family if that’s what’s in the cards,” a source told E! News in December. “Things are up and down with Tristan Thompson, but she would like more kids with him. That’s what she feels will make the most sense for True and their little family.”

“Khloe is completely selfless when it comes to True,” the source added. “She loves being a mom and having her own family. She wants to have more kids while she’s young enough and would like them to be close in age.”