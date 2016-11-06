Audrina Patridge Marries Corey Bohan In Intimate Destination Wedding

❤️❤️ I love these two ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Sep 16, 2016 at 12:06am PDT

Audrina Patridge is offically off the market.

Partridge tied the knot with BMX dirt bike ride Corey Bohan on Saturday in front their 130 guests in Hawaii. The Hills alum star revealed earlier this year that her old co-stars wouldn’t be invited to the wedding.

“We just finalized the guest list, and it’s about 130 people, mostly family. As far as friends go, we only invited the ones who’ve been there for us in the past year and who will continue to be there for us for the next 30,” Partridge said in an interview.

The two got engaged back in November 2015 when Bohan proposed to Partridge around family and friends in Orange County, California. The two welcomed their first child together, Kirra Max, back in June.

Congrats to the happy couple!