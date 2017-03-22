Ashley Olsen Splits With Richard Sachs After Five Months of Dating

Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs have split after five months of dating, Us Weekly reports.

A source close to Olsen shared the news.

“Ashley and Richard broke up,” the source said. “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They’re still friends and hang out.”

Olsen and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, helm fashion lines The Row and Elizabeth and James.

Olsen, 30, and Sachs, 58, sparked romance rumors in October 2016 and confirmed their relationship while on a double date with Mary-Kate and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. The duo also took their significant others as dates to a friend’s wedding in New Zealand in February.

