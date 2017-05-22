‘Bachelor’ Alum Ashley Iaconetti Addresses Ben Higgins Dating Rumors After Split From Lauren Bushnell

Ashley Iaconetti Addresses Ben Higgins Dating Rumors After Lauren Bushnell Split pic.twitter.com/oIhesMZQ9v — – (@COUPSLEADER) May 21, 2017

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and his ex-fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, announced their separation last week, and speculation has already begun regarding the pair’s next moves in the romance department.

Higgins recently made headlines after he was spotted at a Bryan Adams concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night with franchise star Ashley Iaconetti, who originally appeared on Bachelor Chris Soules’ season of the ABC dating show.

Despite the rumors, Iaconetti told Us Weekly the pair are just friends.

“Totally just friends!” she said. “We went with our podcast manager at iHeart and other friends.”

The pair has been promoting their podcast, Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous, which premieres on the iHeartRadio app on Tuesday, May 23.

Higgins and Bushnell, who he chose as the winner of his season of The Bachelor, announced their split with a statement on May 15.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they said. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Whatever ends up being next for Higgins and Bushnell in the romance department, we hope they both are happy and happy for each other!

