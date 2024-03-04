CBS Actress Reveals Engagement

Ashleigh Brewer is about to tie the knot! The actress, best known for her time on CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful, is engaged to Mark Bauch, a film executive. The couple has been together since at least May 2022, based on Brewer's Instagram posts.

"The greatest human I've ever met wants to marry me!!" Brewer wrote via Instagram on Jan. 14. "We're engaged!!! I love you beyond measure."

Brewer is a well-known star in the soap opera world. She starred on the Australian TV staple Neighbours from 2009 to 2014, appearing in a total of 547 episodes as Kate Ramsey. Brewer played Ivy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2014 to 2018. (That run was 318 episodes.)

From there, she jumped to another mainstay Australian show, Home and Away. She played Chelsea Campbell on 47 episodes between 2018 and 2019. In the movie world, she popped up in the 2018 Peter Dinklage film My Dinner with Hervé.

Bauch is known for his work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. In 2021, Imagine Entertainment named him Senior Vice President of Features, per Deadline. He was an executive producer on Netflix's 2019 movie The Two Popes. He is also credited for producing several short films, such as Into the Fire (2019), Lost and Found (2019) and Into Dust (2021). He also produced the podcast The Tao of Muhammad Ali.