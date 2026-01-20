‘Arrow’ Actress Reveals Engagement

An Arrow actress is walking down the aisle.

Madison McLaughlin shared on Instagram that she’s engaged to musician and ICYDAY member Sloane Morgan Siegel.

“My best friend, dog coparent, living room dance partner, pasta sauce taste tester, wine pourer, playlist curator, roadtrip driver, scene partner, latte maker, poker teacher, advice giver, sunset hiker, poetry writer, lullaby singer, favorite adventurer, MY FIANCÉ,” McLaughlin wrote on Dec. 27 alongside a carousel of engagement photos featuring her ring and their pups.

McLaughlin, 30, has kept her relationship mostly out of the spotlight, so her revealing her engagement came as a pleasant surprise. Earlier this month, she posted photos on Instagram of her post-engagement life with the caption, “giddiest girl in the world!!” Some of the photos seem to be taken at an engagement party, and she was surrounded by friends while showing off her left hand and the shiny rock.

Plenty of famous friends took to the comments of the engagement post, including High School Musical star Bart Johnson, who wrote, “WHAAAAAAAAT!?!? NO WAAAAAAAY!!! This is the best news. LOVE YOU TWO!!!” along with two red heart emojis. McLaughlin’s Supernatural co-star Julie McNiven said, “Oh you look so happy love! Congrats to you two!” with three red hearts, while Kara Royster simply said, “Dawww congrats” with a champagne bottle, face holding back tears, and red heart emojis.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Easterseals Disability Film Challenge)

Madison McLaughlin is best known for her roles as Evelyn Sharp/Artemis in Seasons 4 and 5 of Arrow and Michelle Sovana in Seasons 2 and 3 of Chicago P.D. Additional credits include The Mentalist, NCIS, Supernatural, Teen Wolf, Major Crimes, Modern Family, Finding Carter, Girl Meets World, Code Black, and Roswell, New Mexico. Upcoming, she’ll be appearing in the drama film Generation Angst starring Molly C. Quinn, Samantha Hanratty, Sean Patrick Flanery, Christian Kane, and Tara Reid.

As for Sloane Morgan Siegel, he is part of the indie band ICYDAY with David Bloom and Isaac Cohen. Their debut album, Clear Skies, was released in April 2024 and consists of eight songs. Since then, they haven’t released any music, and it’s unknown if more is on the way. At the very least, Siegel seems to be pretty occupied. Perhaps this new chapter in his life will inspire some new song. For now, he and McLaughlin seem pretty content.