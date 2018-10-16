Ariana Grande Returning Ring to Pete Davidson, Keeping Pet Pig

After splitting with her fiancé Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande has reportedly returned the 3.03-carat engagement ring the comedian gifted her with earlier this year, though the singer is reportedly keeping the pair’s pet pig, Piggy Smalls.

Sources told TMZ that Grande has already returned her diamond sparkler to Davidson, which reportedly cost the Saturday Night Live star nearly $100,000. The ring was a pear-shaped diamond set in platinum and was created specifically for the singer.

“He bought it in contemplation of marriage, and she was quick to fork it over,” sources said of the rock.

In an interview with GQ, Davidson said that he was ready to pick out a ring for Grande the day they met.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” he said. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

While Grande returned her ring, she will remain the guardian of Piggy Smalls, as the 25-year-old was the one to purchase the animal. There was also reportedly no issue over that decision as well. After the couple originally added the pet to their family, Davidson got a tattoo of the tiny pig on his ribcage.

Judging by Davidson’s past remarks, the pair won’t have to worry about who gets the home they shared, a reportedly $16 million Manhattan apartment, as the comedian said that Grande bought the pad and he provided the groceries.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’” he said. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

The couple’s split was originally reported by TMZ over the weekend, with sources saying that both Grande and Davidson reportedly acknowledged that “it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.” Sources add that the two “still have love for each other.”

A source told People that the death of Grande’s ex, Mac Miller, in September had a huge impact on the singer and may have affected her relationship with Davidson.

“It’s true that Ariana has been struggling a bit with life in general,” after Miller’s death, the source said. “It was devastating and shocking to her. It’s had a huge, negative impact on her life. It made her rethink many things in her life.”

“She realized that planning a wedding right now felt very rushed,” the source added. “It’s not what she wants to do right now. She doesn’t want to make any rushed decisions and has decided to take a step back instead.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz